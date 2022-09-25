Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Ian gains strength, still on course for Florida

Ian Cone
Ian Cone(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest 11 pm update for Tropical Storm Ian is now up to 50 mph sustained winds. The projected path continues to stay on the same westward run at 13 mph. Currently, the cone of uncertainty is still over our entire viewing area however it has shifted a bit to the west.

The 9th name tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane sometime Sunday evening or into Monday, south of the western section of Cuba. Research shows It will then turn north and become a major category 4 hurricane as it passes the western side of Cuba.

The track shows Ian may remain a category 4 storm through Wednesday afternoon when it nears the Florida coast near the big bend area. There is still some differing of solutions in the two main global forecast models on Tuesday, with the American model showing the hurricane further to the west heading toward the Panhandle of Florida while the EURO shows it making landfall north of Tampa.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday
UPDATE: State of Emergency declared for state of Florida
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom
8 am Ian Track
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

Real Men Wear Pink at UTC in Sarasota
Real Men Wear Pink event in Sarasota
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Shots fired outside of Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL
Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian grows as it moves west
Push for Mental health competition in Sarasota.
A local push-up competition for a cause