Ian gains strength, still on course for Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest 11 pm update for Tropical Storm Ian is now up to 50 mph sustained winds. The projected path continues to stay on the same westward run at 13 mph. Currently, the cone of uncertainty is still over our entire viewing area however it has shifted a bit to the west.

The 9th name tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane sometime Sunday evening or into Monday, south of the western section of Cuba. Research shows It will then turn north and become a major category 4 hurricane as it passes the western side of Cuba.

The track shows Ian may remain a category 4 storm through Wednesday afternoon when it nears the Florida coast near the big bend area. There is still some differing of solutions in the two main global forecast models on Tuesday, with the American model showing the hurricane further to the west heading toward the Panhandle of Florida while the EURO shows it making landfall north of Tampa.

