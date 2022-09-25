Advertise With Us
Tropical storm Ian continues to move forward

Cone hasn't shifted in the latest update
Cone hasn't shifted in the latest update(WWSB)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The conditions of tropical storm Ian remain relatively the same. The 5PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian’s sustained wind speed is 45mph. The track of Ian has moved slightly northward but its longer term motion continues to be west-northwestward. Ian is expected to form into a category 1 hurricane Monday morning, then develop into a major hurricane as it passes over the west side of Cuba with 120 mph category 3 hurricane winds.

The cone of uncertainty shows it is still possible for Ian to move into the Tampa Bay or the Suncoast area in the middle of the week. There’s a 75% chance of tropical force winds hitting the Suncoast area on Wednesday.

At this point, the models are still in disagreement about the long-term track of Ian. Flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula through the middle of the week. Additional flooding on rivers across northern Florida and parts of the southeast U.S. cannot be ruled out later this week.

