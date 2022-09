SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has reported at least one shot was fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL.

The incident took place at 1540 W Brandon Blvd.

Recent reports show that there is no active shooter and no one was injured.

This is an ongoing story, more information will be added.

