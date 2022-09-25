Real Men Wear Pink event in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Real Men Wear Pink breast cancer awareness event took place at UTC mall in Sarasota.

The event features a fashion show for members of the Suncoast community who want to fight against breast cancer.

The wardrobe for the event was provided by local stores inside UTC mall to help dress the performers for the occasion.

If you would like to get involved with helping people on the Suncoast who are fighting cancer, or to learn more about cancer research and fundraising events, you can contact the American Cancer Society.

