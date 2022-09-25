Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Deadly shooting in Osprey

Highland and Westview scene
Highland and Westview scene(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting occurred at Highland Rd and Westview Dr in Osprey, FL according to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that the shooting resulted in a single death.

The incident is still under investigation by the SCSO, but there is reportedly no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing story, more information will be added.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday
UPDATE: State of Emergency declared for state of Florida
Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian grows as it moves west
Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian moving west

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal
2 PM Tropical Storm Ian Update
Tropical Storm Ian track remains uncertain in the Gulf of Mexico
Thunderstorm
Ian’s track shifts west and could become a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida
Futurecast