Deadly shooting in Osprey

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting occurred at Highland Rd and Westview Dr in Osprey, FL according to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that the shooting resulted in a single death.

The incident is still under investigation by the SCSO, but there is reportedly no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing story, more information will be added.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.