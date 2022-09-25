City of Bradenton declares state of emergency for Tropical Storm Ian

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The city commissioners declared a state of emergency in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian in a 4-0 vote on Sunday morning. City of Bradenton Administrator Rob Perry said public works and other city departments have been checking out the emergency operations center and putting in place necessary supplies and equipment needed if the storm hits, said Perry. Perry told commissioners there is a lot of uncertainty with the path of the storm but it is better to be prepared than not.

“We do need to be prepared and that is what the purpose of this legislation is,” said Perry. “This type of legislation allows the city into the federal, state and county emergency management and command system practices.”

The legislation allows the city to get the necessary resources to keep the community healthy and safe. With the approval, the community is taking more steps to get prepared, especially at the Twin Dolphin Marina on Riverwalk. According to Bob Gruber, a sailor who docks his boat at the marina, sailors are putting down sails, and canvases and tieing down everything.

“If we are ready it will probably go to the panhandle, and if we’re not it will probably hit us so, we can sleep better at night getting it ready,” said Gruber. “There’s not much to do at a house, you just take the furniture off the lanai and you’re done, right? The boat though takes a lot more work.”

The Twin Dolphin Marina has floating docks allowing for less damage to happen to boats docked in there, said Gruber. Gruber remembered back to hurricane Irma when the manatee river water was blown out causing the boats to touch the bottom. However, almost all of the boats were fine because the docks moved down with the boats and came back up with the water, said Gruber.

Sailers put double lines on dock lines including the bow and stern, said Gruber. He also placed extra fenders out and tied down or moved inside any loose items that could be taken by bad weather.

City and County schools are working closely with city officials to not close schools too soon but also to keep students’ safety at the highest priority, according to city officials. The city is continuing to monitor the storm keeping a close eye on any changes.

