Tropical Storm Ian moving west

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Ian has taken a favorable move for Suncoast and Tampa Bay area residents.

The 5pm update from the National Hurricane Center says the center of Ian looks to be reforming slightly to the west of the last projected path, which brought Ian into the Suncoast and Tampa Bay area. Ian is beginning to become more organized. However, the sustained winds have stayed the same at 45mph winds. Ian is forecasted to quickly strengthen over the next couple of days and continue to move westward through early Sunday, before turning northwestward toward the northwest coast of Florida.

The storm is now forecasted to become a category 2 hurricane west of the Caymen Islands before strengthening to a major category 4 hurricane as it passes over the far western side of Cuba. The current trajectory has Ian weakening to a category 2 by the time it moves toward the central northwest coast of Florida. There is still some differing of solutions in the two main global forecast models on Tuesday.

