Sarasota County Fire Department welcomes new fire chief

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a nationwide search Sarasota County welcomes David Rathbun as the new Fire Chief

Fire Chief David Rathbum

Rathbun has provided 30 years of service and is a native Floridian.

Sarasota County administrator Jonathan Lewis saying that Rathbun has a strong understanding of leadership and knows what a fire department needs to properly serve its community.

He is expected to begin service on November 7th.

