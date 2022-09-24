Sarasota County Fire Department welcomes new fire chief

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a nationwide search Sarasota County welcomes David Rathbun as the new Fire Chief

Fire Chief David Rathbum
Fire Chief David Rathbum

Rathbun has provided 30 years of service and is a native Floridian.

Sarasota County administrator Jonathan Lewis saying that Rathbun has a strong understanding of leadership and knows what a fire department needs to properly serve its community.

He is expected to begin service on November 7th.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

