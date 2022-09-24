A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have quiet weather for the weekend, giving us all time to get storm ready! While the American GFS and European computer models still disagree on the exact timing and track of the developing storm, this storm will become a hurricane and it will affect much of Florida. Details regarding rain amounts, storm surge, and winds depend on the final track. The “Cone of Uncertainty” on Wednesday is still 300 miles wide at this time. You can still prepare this weekend by following these steps:

Get food and water supplies for several days

Get prescriptions filled and have medications and a first aid kit handy

Get enough pet food and medication for several days

Have a radio with batteries and phone charges available

Keep your gas tank full

Have cash on hand

Store important documents in a dry, safe place

Be prepared to protect your home with hurricane shutters or other protection

The latest forecast cone of the storm has the storm making landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday morning, possibly strengthening into a major Category 3 storm. A Category 3 would have winds of 111 mph to 129 mph at the center of the storm.

The path of this storm will become much better defined through the weekend. Stay tuned to ABC7 News and download our ABC7 Mobile Weather App for your smartphone

Ian Track (Station)

