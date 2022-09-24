Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday
UPDATE: State of Emergency declared for state of Florida
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom
8 am Ian Track
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian grows as it moves west
The U.S. carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea, Friday,...
South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Push for Mental health competition in Sarasota.
A local push-up competition for a cause