Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

A local push-up competition for a cause

Push for Mental health competition in Sarasota.
Push for Mental health competition in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast hosted a friendly push-up competition with a purpose.

The Push for Mental Health event had participants competing to see how many pushups they could do in two hours two-hour period.

Funding raised from the event went to Mental Health programming at JFCS of the Suncoast.

Donations helped provide an opportunity to those in the community with mental health needs that require treatment regardless of age or situation.

The event took place at the Sarasota classic car museum on September 24th.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday
UPDATE: State of Emergency declared for state of Florida
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom
8 am Ian Track
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian moving west
Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian has its eyes toward Florida, but will it shift?
First Alert Weather: Meteorologist Mike Modrick tracks the Tropics
Ian Cone
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian