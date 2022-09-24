A local push-up competition for a cause

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast hosted a friendly push-up competition with a purpose.

The Push for Mental Health event had participants competing to see how many pushups they could do in two hours two-hour period.

Funding raised from the event went to Mental Health programming at JFCS of the Suncoast.

Donations helped provide an opportunity to those in the community with mental health needs that require treatment regardless of age or situation.

The event took place at the Sarasota classic car museum on September 24th.

