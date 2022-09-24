Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cone
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday
UPDATE: State of Emergency declared for state of Florida
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom
8 am Ian Track
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

Push for Mental health competition in Sarasota.
A local push-up competition for a cause
Ian Cone
Tropical Storm Ian moving west
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying