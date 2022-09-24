Advertise With Us
Florida Division of Emergency Management reminds Floridians to keep tank half-full

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you look at a tank of gas as half-full or half-empty, the Florida Department of Emergency Management wants to remind you that either way, a half tank of gas means you’re halfway there.

Residents and visitors should keep their gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure they have enough fuel to evacuate as soon as possible.

This will enable you to leave without waiting in long lines.

For Floridians with electric vehicles, it’s recommended that the battery be maintained between 50% - 80% capacity at all times, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle’s manual recommends. This does not require charging every night but will still ensure that individuals and families have enough charge in their vehicles to evacuate safely and quickly when needed.

Additionally, individuals should always keep an emergency kit in their vehicles in case a storm threatens the area and causes hazardous driving conditions. Vehicle emergency supply kits can include items such as jumper cables, a spare tire, a flashlight with extra batteries, reflective triangles, a first aid kit, electronic device chargers, blankets, and rain ponchos. More information can be found at Ready.gov/Car.

