Suncoast Strong
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

Residents in West Park, FL, stock up on supplies ahead of Tropical Depression Nine. (WPLG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rain and hurricane-force winds to the state next week.

DeSantis issued the order Friday encouraging residents and local governments to make preparations as the storm moves toward the state. He has also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean.(NOAA)

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to move over western Cuba and approach Florida early next week with major hurricane strength.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

The governor’s declaration applies to Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

