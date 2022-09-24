Advertise With Us
City of Sarasota adds new parking spaces to new Judicial Lot

New parking spaces in Sarasota
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 48 new public parking spaces are now available in the North West Judicial Lot in Sarasota which is adjacent to the Lynn Silvertooth judicial center.

The cost is one dollar per hour at a pay station or through the Park Mobile App. The first ten minutes of parking are free.

Drivers can enter the parking lots by Adams Lane just south of Ringling Boulevard.

