Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her employer after the firm fired her.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher has lost her discrimination case.

Investment firm Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after video of the incident went viral. It tweeted that it would not tolerate racism.

The video showed Cooper walking her dog in New York’s Central Park in 2020.

The man asked her to follow a rule about leashing the animal, and she told police he was threatening her.

She sued her former employer over her termination, but a judge has ruled her dismissal was legal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home
Charles Heaven
Manatee man surrenders after shooting daughter’s boyfriend, authorities say
Seacor life vests, helmet debris renews hope in search efforts
Updated: Sea Tow rescues sinking boat and passengers in Nokomis
Likely to become a cat 4 on Wednesday
Tropical storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic
An Emergency Road Closure Could be in effect.
Manatee County Public Works warns of emergency road closure starting Sept. 26

Latest News

T.D.Nine forms. Florida in the cone.
Tropical Depression Nine forms, the Suncoast is in the cone
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday.
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant
A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under...
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant