Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A video showing a teacher yelling at a student who did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance is making the rounds on TikTok after going viral.

The video captioned “my friend didn’t stand for the pledge and this is what the teacher said [laughing emoji]” shows a male teacher getting visibly upset at a student sitting during the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I will defend my county til the very end,” the teacher said.

“Then go back to-- where you from Mexico, Guatemala?”

The video has since garnered over 1 million views on TikTok with over 100,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments. Some of those comments expressing outrage and calling for the teacher’s resignation.

ABC7 reached out and received a statement from Mike Barber, the Manatee County School District Spokesman saying:

“The teacher shown in the video confronting a student in a Manatee district classroom was removed from the school the day the incident occurred. The teacher no longer has contact with any students. In addition, the school district’s Office of Professional Standards is thoroughly investigating the incident in accordance with district and state due process policies and procedures. The School District of Manatee County strongly condemns any language or behavior that degrades, humiliates or insults any individuals - most especially the young people, families and community we have the privilege of serving.”

The school district confirms this incident but has not released the teacher’s name or what school this occurred.

