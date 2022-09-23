Tropical Depression Nine forms, The Suncoast is in the cone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overnight thunderstorm activity has increased near the center of circulation of the tropical system in the Caribbean. That was enough for the National Hurricane to classify the system as Tropical Depression Nine. There is still high uncertainty in the long-range track, but Florida is in the cone and most computer models converge on the state. The system currently has 35f mph winds with gusts to 45.

