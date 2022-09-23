Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tropical Depression 9 expected to strengthen in Caribbean

Tropical Depression 9
Tropical Depression 9(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The storm system currently known as Tropical Depression 9 will grow stronger in warm Caribbean waters.

Currently, TD-9 has maximum sustained wind gusts of 35-MPH.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. A westward motion is expected to begin later today and continue through Saturday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest and northwest on Sunday and Monday.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane in the Caribbean before turning north and moving across the western tip of Cuba then turning to the northeast toward Florida. The error in the track forecast is large five days out, so impacts on the Suncoast are highly dependent on the eventual track.

Some models show the storm heading up the gulf coast of Florida.

