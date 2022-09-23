Tropical Depression 9 could become Tropical Storm Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The storm system currently known as Tropical Depression 9 will grow stronger in warm Caribbean waters. Tropical Depression 10 became Tropical Storm Hermine, the 8th named storm of the season.

Currently, TD-9 has maximum sustained wind gusts of 35-MPH. If it grows, TD-9 will become Tropical Storm Ian.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest toward Jamaica. A westward motion is expected to begin later today and continue through Saturday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest and northwest on Sunday and Monday.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane in the Caribbean before turning north and moving across the western tip of Cuba then turning to the northeast toward Florida. The error in the track forecast is large five days out, so impacts on the Suncoast are highly dependent on the eventual track.

Some models show the storm heading up the gulf coast of Florida.

