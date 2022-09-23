Advertise With Us
Tropical Depression 10 becomes Tropical Storm Hermine, Suncoast still watching TD9

Tropical Storm Hermine forms
Tropical Storm Hermine forms(NHC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Depression 10 located near Africa has now become Tropical Storm Hermine. The Suncoast is still watching Tropical Depression Nine which will be named Ian if it forms into a Hurricane.

Hermine is the 8th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

For now in Florida, most meteorologists are more concerned with Tropical Depression 9.

