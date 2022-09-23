Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items
Charles Heaven
Manatee man surrenders after shooting daughter’s boyfriend, authorities say
Likely to become a cat 4 on Wednesday
Tropical storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

TikTok viral challenge
Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway....
Tomatos spilled onto California highway
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk