SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On today’s episode of Suncoast View, Joey, Linda, and Stephanie discuss the Manatee Co. high school teacher who was trending on TikTok for his interaction with a student regarding the pledge. There is a preview for an upcoming fashion show & Steph laces up the skates with the Bradentucky Bombers.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.