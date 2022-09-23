State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

Sarasota and Manatee Counties are both included in the list.

Tropical Depression 9 has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the coming days.

The severity and track of Tropical Depression 9 will continue to evolve. Because of this and the potential for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity, Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

Follow @FLSERT and @GovRonDeSantis on Twitter for live updates. Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org to find information on emergency preparedness.

###

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.