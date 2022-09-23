Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee

Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday
Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

Sarasota and Manatee Counties are both included in the list.

Tropical Depression 9 has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the coming days.

The severity and track of Tropical Depression 9 will continue to evolve. Because of this and the potential for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity, Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:

  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Indian River
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Martin
  • Miami-Dade
  • Monroe
  • Okeechobee
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • St. Lucie

Follow @FLSERT and @GovRonDeSantis on Twitter for live updates. Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org to find information on emergency preparedness.

###

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom
Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick
Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody
Seacor life vests, helmet debris renews hope in search efforts
Updated: Sea Tow rescues sinking boat and passengers in Nokomis

Latest News

Tropical Depression 9
Tropical Depression 9 expected to strengthen in Caribbean
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Rain chance increases; Tropical Depression Nine forms
T.D.Nine forms. Florida in the cone.
Tropical Depression Nine forms, the Suncoast is in the cone
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk