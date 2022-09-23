Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Smithsonian American Art Museum and Ringling College of Art and Design partner on comic series

"Drawn to Art" Is a Collaboration With Ringling College of Art and Design
“Drawn to Art” Is a Collaboration With Ringling College of Art and Design(Smithsonian American Art Museum)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Smithsonian American Art Museum and Ringling College of Art and Design joined forces to publish ten short comics created by trailblazing women artists.

The series titled “Drawn to Art: Ten Tales of Inspiring Women Artists” highlights the adventures and lives of ten illustration students from Ringling College. Illustrators Stephanie Bravo, Rebe Chen, Micah Eubanks, Elisia Fernandez, Aleyah Lyon, Susie O’Connor, Abigail Rajunov, Oliver Stephenson, Maddy Williams-Solberg and Madi Wong all participated in the series.

“Drawn to Art” encourages middle school age readers and art enthusiasts of all ages an opportunity to draw strength from visibility as they can relate to the triumphs and stories of the artists who created them.

To view the “Drawn to Art” web comics visit: https://americanart.si.edu/art/art-comics

All comics can be found on the museum’s website.

