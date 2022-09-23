Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota County, Venice to distribute sandbags beginning Sept. 25

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center and the City of Venice will begin distributing sandbags Sept. 25 at several locations.

As the path and intensity of Tropical Depression 9 remain uncertain, all of Sarasota County is encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans in the event the storm will have an impact on our community.

Sarasota County sandbag operations will take place at:

  • Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th Street, Sarasota.
  • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
  • South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.

Shovels and bags will be available on site, limit 10 sandbags per vehicle. Sandbag operations are also planned for Monday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be aware that changes in weather pattern could impact sandbag operation times.

In Venice, the city Public Works Department will have a self-filling station from noon to 6 p.m. at Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road.

These are self-filling stations. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household while supplies last.

Shovels will be provided. City staff will be on hand.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own bags in case the city’s supply run out, as well as their own shovels to expedite the process.

