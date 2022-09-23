Sarasota County begins sending vote-by-mail ballots for Nov. 8 election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County election officials have begun mailing absentee ballots for military and overseas voters ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says more than 2,000 ballots will be mailed to active-duty military personnel and their spouses and dependents who are absent from Sarasota County, and to registered Sarasota County voters living overseas.

An additional 120,000 vote-by-mail ballots are scheduled to be mailed to voters beginning Sept. 29.

Turner urges voters who choose to vote by mail should return their ballots promptly. The Voter’s Certificate on the return vote-by-mail envelope must be signed by the voter and that the voter’s signature should match the signature on record in the elections office.

The signature on file at the time the ballot is received will be used to verify the signature on the Voter’s Certificate.

Voters who need to update their signatures for this election may do so by completing a Florida Voter Registration Application and mailing or delivering it in person to any one of the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice or North Port.

Voters may contact the elections office at 941-861-8618 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.