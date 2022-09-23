Rain chance increases; Tropical Depression Nine forms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will give way to an approaching cold front today. There will be moisture pooling in advance of the front and our rain chances will increase to 30% today.

The front will stall out just to our south and provide some small rain chances on Saturday. This front and the upper air trough producing it, will become instrumental in the steering of the storm over the early part of next week.

Currently the storm is forecast to become a hurricane in the Caribbean before turning north and moving across the western tip of Cuba then turning to the northeast toward Florida. The error in the track forecast is large five days out, so impacts on the Suncoast are highly dependent on the eventual track.

Currently, it is reasonable to expect an increase in winds, possibly to tropical storm strength or higher, larger rain chances, and deteriorating conditions on the water.

At this point, you are encouraged to have a personal hurricane plan of action firmed up in case it is necessary to implement it. That includes a kit with food and water, a check of shutter materials, a plan for your family including pets, a plan for securing your boat and the materials at hand, and register with the county if you are in need of special assistance.

Once your hurricane plan and kit are in order, keep current on the forecast for Tropical Depression 9 (likely to get the name Hermine) throughout the weekend. Any tropical watches would likely go into effect Sunday if required. At that time you would initiate your plan of action.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.