Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash

Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick
Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash last Thursday along I-275 and authorities are actively searching for a suspect.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on I-275 just south of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The deputy was identified as Michael Hartwick.

As the search for the suspect continues, other law enforcement agencies were using social media to express sorrow for the deputy’s family and to urge the suspect to surrender. “To the suspect, who fled the scene, no matter where you are hiding, turn yourself in to law enforcement,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said on Twitter.

After the incident, traffic on the interstate in both directions was shut down for hours. The investigation is likely to continue to cause traffic delays until midday Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
Charles Heaven
Manatee man surrenders after shooting daughter’s boyfriend, authorities say
Seacor life vests, helmet debris renews hope in search efforts
Updated: Sea Tow rescues sinking boat and passengers in Nokomis
Likely to become a cat 4 on Wednesday
Tropical storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Rain chance increases; Tropical Depression Nine forms
T.D.Nine forms. Florida in the cone.
Tropical Depression Nine forms, the Suncoast is in the cone
ev2
Big opportunities for small business: Chamber initiative lauded by King HR Services, Brown & Tan Mobile Cigar Bar
ev1
Chamber offering grant money to promote 'Opportunities for All'