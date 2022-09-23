Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash last Thursday along I-275 and authorities are actively searching for a suspect.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on I-275 just south of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The deputy was identified as Michael Hartwick.

As the search for the suspect continues, other law enforcement agencies were using social media to express sorrow for the deputy’s family and to urge the suspect to surrender. “To the suspect, who fled the scene, no matter where you are hiding, turn yourself in to law enforcement,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said on Twitter.

After the incident, traffic on the interstate in both directions was shut down for hours. The investigation is likely to continue to cause traffic delays until midday Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

