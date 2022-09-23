Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County road closure postponed due to inclement weather

An upcoming road closure has been postponed due to potential inclement weather.
An upcoming road closure has been postponed due to potential inclement weather.(MCPW)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An upcoming road closure has been postponed due to potential inclement weather.

The road closure scheduled for 51st St West at 8th Ave. Drive has now been moved to the following week starting Oct. 3 and running through Oct. 7.

The project is for sanitary manhole rehabilitation and it was slated to start Sept. 26.

ABC7 will update this story if more info is received.

