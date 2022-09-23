Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man accused of killing 13-year-old in hit-and-run appears in court

David Chang appeared in Sarasota Court
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After his extradition from Arkansas to Sarasota, David Chang appeared in court on a charge of leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death.

Chang, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed 13-yaer-old Lilly, a student at Pine View High School.

She was hit by a driver on Aug. 15 as she rode her bike home from school. A witness helped investigators identify Chang who was initially charged with charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and tampering with evidence.

A memorial has popped up near the intersection with a a 13-year-old Pine View School student...
He was able to post bond, but after Lilly died in the weeks following the crash, the charges were upgraded. Change was taken into custody by Arkansas State Law Enforcement.

Chang was extradited to Sarasota where he faced a judge for his first appearance. He is being held on a $1 million bond with restrictions if the amount is met. Chang will be ordered to wear a GPS monitor and must remain in Sarasota County.

Lilly’s family was in court for the proceedings.

