Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There will be something special to see in the sky Monday night for astronomers, both professional and amateur.

Jupiter will be closer to Earth than usual on September 26.

According to NASA, this will be the nearest the largest planet in the solar system has been to Earth in nearly six decades.

Scientists say Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter because it will “only” be 367 million miles away.

That’s almost half the distance the planet is from the Earth at its farthest.

Experts say the best place to get a view of Jupiter on Monday will be a highly elevated spot in a dark and dry area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom
Seacor life vests, helmet debris renews hope in search efforts
Updated: Sea Tow rescues sinking boat and passengers in Nokomis
Charles Heaven
Manatee man surrenders after shooting daughter’s boyfriend, authorities say

Latest News

Ron DeSantis spoke in Bradenton Tuesday
State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
Barbara Ard ended up going to the emergency room, got 20 stitches, a series of rabies shots, a...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation
A 3,000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical...
3,000-year-old canoe recovered from lake: ‘Truly incredible’
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies