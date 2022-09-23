Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
GoFundMe established for Venice woman whose home destroyed in fire

A mobile home on Vista Road was destroyed Tuesday morning.
A mobile home on Vista Road was destroyed Tuesday morning.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -A mobile home on Vista Road was destroyed Tuesday morning

Now, family members are working to help get the 69-year-old woman back on her feet.

The fire occurred at a home at the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park on Tuesday. A smoke detector is credited for saving the homeowner’s life. She also managed to get her dog.

As Venice Police evacuated surrounding homes, a neighboring mobile home started to smoke from radiant heat from the original fire and was quickly extinguished.

Venice Fire Rescue, Venice Police, Nokomis Fire and Sarasota County Fire crews put the fire out in minutes. The homeowner was treated for minor injuries and released.

If you would like to donate, click here.

