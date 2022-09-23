Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is...
Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew.

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation found Couch cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and the boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a summer storm.

They were dragged across the waves for nearly 2 miles before slamming into a bridge. A nearby boat captain took them to shore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home
Both models are trending east at this time
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
Charles Heaven
Manatee man surrenders after shooting daughter’s boyfriend, authorities say
Seacor life vests, helmet debris renews hope in search efforts
Updated: Sea Tow rescues sinking boat and passengers in Nokomis
Likely to become a cat 4 on Wednesday
Tropical storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Powerful Hurricane Fiona roaring by Bermuda, then to Canada
Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick
Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash
The Los Angeles Unified School District will provide all its schools with a medication that can...
After student’s death, Los Angeles schools to carry overdose antidote
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70