SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas line struck by workers.

The line was hit in the 1900 block of Webber Street. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Local business are sheltering in place. The scene is still active and TECO has been notified.

Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.