Agencies from Tampa to Suncoast honor Pinellas County Deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night in a tragic hit-and-run.

Law enforcement across the region is sharing their support for Hartwick and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the messages and tributes.

Chief Troche has authorized our Officers to wear mourning bands in respect & remembrance of @SheriffPinellas Deputy Michael Hartwick. While working on duty overnight, he made the ultimate sacrifice. Mourning bands will be worn until midnight on the day of the funeral. #LODD pic.twitter.com/3zbBRzA1UX — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 23, 2022

Chief of Police Melanie Bevan has authorized the wearing of our memorial badges until @SheriffPinellas Deputy Michael Hartwick is laid to rest. Deputy Hartwick was a 19-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, and is survived by his mother and two adult sons. pic.twitter.com/lN31iSKyXc — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) September 23, 2022

