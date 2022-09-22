Advertise With Us
Steph learns how to Salsa for Bishop Museum’s Havana Nights

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton is known as a great place to spend an afternoon with family. But after the sun goes down, the museum takes on a whole new look. Director of Business Development, Brandy Harlan and dance studio owner, Jae Phillips joined the crew to talk about “Bishop After Dark” and Stephanie gets a salsa lesson.

