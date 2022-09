NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Marine units are onsite due to a 20-foot sinking boat with two people onboard.

This happening just twelve miles out by 615 Casey Key Road. ABC7 reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard of Cortez who are actively working the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update you as soon as we get more details.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.