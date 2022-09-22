Sarasota County Government to spray for mosquitoes Thursday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be be aerial treatments to kill adult mosquitoes Thursday night in parts or rural Sarasota and North Port.

The rural Sarasota area of treatment is North of Fruitville Rd. and out to Burn Creek areas, The North Port area is east of Sumter Blvd. and north of Price Blvd.

Also, a ground (truck) treatment to kill adult mosquitoes is scheduled for tonight after 8 pm in Sarasota. This area of treatment is east of US-301 between 17th St. and Myrtle St.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.