Manatee man surrenders after shooting daughter’s boyfriend, authorities say

UPDATED Sept. 22 with arrest.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man wanted on charges of killing his daughter’s boyfriend has turned himself in and confessed to the crime, authorities said Thursday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Heaven, 48, surrendered Thursday morning. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Detectives say Heaven showed up at his 24-year-old daughter’s apartment at the Venue at Lockwood Apartments, on 54th Drive East at about 7 p.m. Tuesday while her boyfriend was there.

A short while later an argument broke out between Heaven and 30-year-old Keith Smith. Investigators say the two ended up outside of the apartment building when Heaven pulled out a gun and shot Smith in the upper torso.

Smith was taken to Blake Medical Center where he died. Heaven fled the scene and was at large until Thursday morning.

The Gold Star Club of Manatee County had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

UPDATE 09/22/22 - 7:43 AM:



Charles Heaven is no longer wanted. He turned himself in this morning. https://t.co/SGcD9N3vyE — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) September 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.