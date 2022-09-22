Manatee County Schools to hold job fair today

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will host a job fair in Parrish Thursday.

There will be on-site interviews and immediate hiring taking place. The job fair starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. at Parrish Community High School.

Open positions include : Bus Drivers, Bus Attendants, Cafeteria Managers, Custodians, ESE Aides, ESOL Aides, Food Service Workers, Paraprofessionals, Teachers, Teacher Aides, Teacher Assistants, Vehicle Mechanics and more.

The School Board of Manatee County unanimously approved a new contract last week between the school district and the Manatee Education Association that raises starting pay for teachers from $52,910 to $55,177 – making starting pay for teachers in Manatee County amongst the highest in the state.

The School District of Manatee County has also increased pay for other positions: Bus Drivers start at a minimum of $16.69 an hour; while Paraprofessionals, Bus Attendants, Food Service Workers and Custodians all begin at a minimum $15 an hour.

Interested applicants are encouraged to view openings and apply online. Applicants must bring a photo ID to the job fair. For more information or view a list of open positions, please visit www.ManateeSchools.net/ApplyNow.

