Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked a group of women, stole a car, and lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Madison County into Jefferson County.

The sheriff’s office says the man attacked three elderly women Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 at a rest area along I-10 in Madison County.

During the attack, two of the women suffered minor injuries, along with a man who intervened trying to stop the attack.

The man then stole the victims’ car and sped off along the interstate. Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect into Jefferson County.

The sheriff’s office says the man lost control of the car just west of the Monticello exit, allowing three deputies to stop the stolen car using their patrol cars. One deputy suffered minor injuries and three patrol cars sustained extensive damage, according to MCSO.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was immediately arrested, but MCSO has not released the identity of the suspect.

