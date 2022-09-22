Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County

Man arrested after attacking three women, stealing their car, and fleeing to Jefferson County.
Man arrested after attacking three women, stealing their car, and fleeing to Jefferson County.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked a group of women, stole a car, and lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Madison County into Jefferson County.

The sheriff’s office says the man attacked three elderly women Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 at a rest area along I-10 in Madison County.

During the attack, two of the women suffered minor injuries, along with a man who intervened trying to stop the attack.

The man then stole the victims’ car and sped off along the interstate. Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect into Jefferson County.

The sheriff’s office says the man lost control of the car just west of the Monticello exit, allowing three deputies to stop the stolen car using their patrol cars. One deputy suffered minor injuries and three patrol cars sustained extensive damage, according to MCSO.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was immediately arrested, but MCSO has not released the identity of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items
Charles Heaven
Manatee man surrenders after shooting daughter’s boyfriend, authorities say
Likely to become a cat 4 on Wednesday
Tropical storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

Charles Heaven
Manatee man surrenders after shooting daughter’s boyfriend, authorities say
John DeSarli, Jr.
Venice man arrested in internet sex sting
Charles Allen, Sheena Denrow and Derek Morgan
Three arrested for drug trafficking after overdose death
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery
Javaris Williams
Sarasota Police arrest armed felon after traffic stop