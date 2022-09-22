Learning about the Jewish High Holy days with Tempe Emanu-El
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the most sacred season for Jews all over the world. The Jewish high holiday of Rosh Hashanah starts Sunday at sundown, beginning a 10 day period of prayer ending with Yom Kippur.
Sabrina Silverberg, an educator at Temple Emanu-el and the Sarasota-Manatee community joins the hosts to remind the Suncoast of the meaning of these holidays.
