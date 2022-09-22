Advertise With Us
Girl found wandering Pinellas street now back with parents

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A young girl who was found wandering alone in south Pinellas County early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.

Authorities were spreading the word, trying to find the parents of the unidentified juvenile.

The 3-foot-tall, 3-year-old girl was found at about 2:25 a.m., walking alone near a Taco Bell on Pasadena Avenue South.

Deputies announced just after 8:30 a.m. that her parents had been located and the family has been reunited.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

