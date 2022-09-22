FWC reports successful 2022 sea turtle nesting season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife took to social media to talk about a successful 2022 sea turtle nesting season.

FWC says that this nesting season has been fantastic for all three main sea turtle species who use our Florida beaches.

As of Aug. 31, the preliminary statewide total for leatherbacks nests is 1,825 leatherback nests. This is compared to 1,390 total leatherback nests in 2021.

Other totals include:

116,584 loggerheads nests (96,666 in 2021)

36,482 green turtle nests (32,680 in 2021)

Green turtles are still nesting in large numbers during September, so we will have to wait a bit longer to see what the final green turtle nest count will be.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.