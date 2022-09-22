Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Drier air, light winds greet the first day of fall

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun moves over the equator today and fall begins. Daylight hours are shorter by about one minute a day and, slowly, we will begin to see more cold fronts move past, especially starting in October and November.

But there is still plenty of very warm water out there and it’s an appropriate time to remember that there is still plenty of time for hurricanes to form. The hurricane season last through the end of November.

For the first few days of fall, some dry air that has slipped in will almost completely eliminate the chance for rain. Skies will be sunny into Saturday and the evenings will be very nice with light winds and starry skies.

A cold front will approach on Saturday and moisture will pool in advance of it, with a chance for some showers in the afternoon. Saturday evening will see skies clear and drier air moving in.

Sunday is an important day. Models suggest a cluster of clouds will begin to form into a tropical cyclone in the Caribbean this weekend. It may become a hurricane, even a powerful hurricane, once it enters the Gulf waters.

At this point it is not possible to know which parts of Gulf coast may be threatened. But on Sunday, the forecast should become clearer and all residents are encouraged to keep current on the location and forecast of this system.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items
A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.
Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home
Likely to become a cat 4 on Wednesday
Tropical storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic
Charles Heaven
Manatee man sought after fatal shooting

Latest News

Charles Heaven
Manatee man surrenders after shooting daughter’s boyfriend, authorities say
drum
Selby drum circle
siesta
Hotel development on Siesta Key
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 21, 2022