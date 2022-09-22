Drier air, light winds greet the first day of fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun moves over the equator today and fall begins. Daylight hours are shorter by about one minute a day and, slowly, we will begin to see more cold fronts move past, especially starting in October and November.

But there is still plenty of very warm water out there and it’s an appropriate time to remember that there is still plenty of time for hurricanes to form. The hurricane season last through the end of November.

For the first few days of fall, some dry air that has slipped in will almost completely eliminate the chance for rain. Skies will be sunny into Saturday and the evenings will be very nice with light winds and starry skies.

A cold front will approach on Saturday and moisture will pool in advance of it, with a chance for some showers in the afternoon. Saturday evening will see skies clear and drier air moving in.

Sunday is an important day. Models suggest a cluster of clouds will begin to form into a tropical cyclone in the Caribbean this weekend. It may become a hurricane, even a powerful hurricane, once it enters the Gulf waters.

At this point it is not possible to know which parts of Gulf coast may be threatened. But on Sunday, the forecast should become clearer and all residents are encouraged to keep current on the location and forecast of this system.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.