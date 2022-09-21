Sarasota County considering bus fare hikes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is proposing a rise in bus fares, and will hold a public meeting Thursday to explain them.

A public meeting on the fare hikes is set for Thursday, Sept 22 at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St. in Sarasota.

A public hearing is scheduled Oct. 11.

The new fares would affect bus, paratransit, and OnDemand fees. The proposal would raise the cost of a single bus ride from $1.25 to $1.50. Monthly regional passes would go from $50 to $60.

The new fare schedule would do away with daily, weekly, and semester bus passes and phase out of half-fare monthly bus pass. It would also end free fares for OnDemand for riders over 80.

According to Director of Transit Jane Grogg, the proposed changes would simplify fares for customers and bring Sarasota County’s fares into alignment with other counties in the region.

If approved, the new fares would go into effect Nov. 1.

For a full list of potential fare changes and to participate in the public meeting via Zoom, visit his link. For more information call 311 or visit scgov.net.

Proposed Fares

Bus base fare: $1.50

Bus half fare (ADA & Medicare riders): $0.75

Bus monthly pass: $50

Bus monthly regional pass: $60

Bus half fare monthly regional pass (ADA & Medicare riders): $30

Bus riders aged 5 & under and aged 80 & over: Free (limit 2 children, add’l children $0.75 each)

Siesta Key Breeze trolley: Free

Paratransit (SCATPlus): $3

OnDemand base fare: $2

OnDemand Transportation Disadvantaged (TD) riders: $1.50

OnDemand riders aged 5 & under: Free

Discontinuation of daily, weekly, and semester bus passes; phasing out of half-fare monthly bus pass. Discontinuation of free fare for OnDemand riders aged 80 & over.

Contracted fares for local college students/staff will be regulated per Agreement.

Proposed Phasing for Discontinuation of Half-Fare Monthly Pass

Through October 2022: Current fare $20

Nov. 2022 through April 2023: $25

May 2023 through October 2023: $30

Nov. 2023 through Jan 2024: $36

Feb. 2024 v April 2024: $43

May 2024 and beyond: $50

$50 is the proposed price for a monthly bus pass, effectively discontinuing the half-fare monthly bus pass on May 1, 2024.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.