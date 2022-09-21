Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee man sought after fatal shooting

Charles Heaven
Charles Heaven(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man is wanted on murder charges after authorities say he shot his daughter’s boyfriend Tuesday,

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Heaven, 48, showed up at his 24-year-old daughter’s apartment at the Venue at Lockwood Apartments, on 54th Drive East at about 7 p.m. Tuesday while her boyfriend was there.

A short while later an argument broke out between Heaven and 30-year-old Keith Smith. Investigators say the two ended up outside of the apartment building when Charles pulled out a gun and shot Smith in the upper torso.

Smith was taken to Blake Medical Center where he died. Heaven fled the scene and his location is unknown at this time. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477(TIPS)

