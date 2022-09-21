Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Fiona strengthens as U.S. meteorologists watch closely

Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fiona is now a Category 4 Hurricane. She’s dumped rained across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

So far, at least four deaths have been reported due to the storm.

As of now, the National Hurricane Center says Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 130 MPH and she comes dangerously close to Bermuda. Some additional strengthening could occur throughout the evening.

Keep an eye on the ABC7 weather app for update tracks and cones of Hurricane Fiona.

