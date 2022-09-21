Advertise With Us
Dry air moves in as weekend cold front approaches

By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a lot going on in the weather these days. To start, we have some drier air moving in for the first days of fall. Now the dry air will be aloft and not felt at the surface. But it will cut the rain chance to the lowest level we have seen in a while. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, we get the first cold front that we have seen in a while move past and stall just to our south. The front will cause moisture to return and pool just over us and bring back a chance for showers by Saturday afternoon and early evening.

But then the front moves south and drier air once again will move in. This time the drier air makes it to the surface and our dew points will fall into the upper 60s. This will cause Sunday morning to be very nice, with a hint of fall in the air. But it will not last long.

Monday will be a First Alert “heads up” day to alert you to make sure you keep current on the latest tropical forecast. As major hurricane Fiona moves away, space will be made for another system to grow in the Caribbean.

The hurricane center gives a cluster of clouds moving in that direction a 90% chance for development over the next five days. Long-range computer models suggest the system could grow into a hurricane and enter Gulf waters.

Two of the major models suggest the system could directly impact the Gulf coast of Florida. But the error is so large in the longer-range forecast that uncertainty looms large beyond Monday. So stay tuned.

